AIIMS INICET January 2026 admit cards out: Download here

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test January 2026 (INICET January 2026) admit card today, November 1.

Candidates can download their AIIMS INICET January 2026 session admit cards from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in .

The AIIMS INICET January 2026 session exam is scheduled for November 9, 2025.

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in . Click on AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2026 for January session link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The INICET January 2026 session Admit Card may be downloaded from the "MyPage" link after logging in with your Registration ID and Password at the Application Zone for INICET January 2026.

The duration of the exam is 3 hours, and the question paper contains 200 questions. One mark will be awarded for each correct answer, but one-third of a mark will be deducted for each incorrect one.

The question paper will be divided into four parts at random, with each part consisting of 50 questions with a 45-minute duration. In all, the paper will contain 200 questions with a 180-minute duration, as stated in the prospectus.

For further information, aspirants can visit the AIIMS' official website.