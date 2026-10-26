AIIMS INI CET admit card 2027 for PG courses today at aiimsexams.ac.in; exam on November 1

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be releasing the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) admit card for January 2027 session today, October 26, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the AIIMS INI CET postgraduate (PG) entrance examination can download their admit card with valid login credentials. One must use their registration ID and password to download AIIMS INI CET hall ticket.

The AIIMS INI CET exam will be held on November 1, 2026. Candidates must download AIIMS INI CET hall ticket and carry the same to the exam centre.

The official information notification reads, "The Admit Card for INI CET will available online only and can be downloaded from the link available at “MyPage” after logging in using Registration ID, Password at the Completion of Application Zone for INI-CET January 2027.”

How to download AIIMS INI CET admit card 2027?

1. Visit the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Find the AIIMS INI CET Admit Card 2027 for PG courses link on the homepage.

3. The admit card page will open

4. Enter the valid login credentials

5. Click on the submit button

6. The AIIMS INI CET admit card will be dipslayed on the screen.

7. Check the details and download the admit card.

8. Keep the hard copy of admit card for future need.