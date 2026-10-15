Exams

AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026 Released: Registration closes October 27; check subject-wise weightage

The Bar Council of India Trust has released the AIBE XXII syllabus, outlining 100 questions across 19 subjects. Candidates can register until October 27, 2026, while the examination is scheduled for November 29.
AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026 Released
AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026 ReleasedRepresentative official website image
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New Delhi, October 15: The Bar Council of India Trust has released the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII, giving candidates a subject-wise breakdown of the 100 questions scheduled to be asked in the examination on November 29, 2026.

The syllabus, dated October 13, 2026, covers 19 subjects, including Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure, Civil Procedure, Family Law and Professional Ethics.

Meanwhile, candidates planning to appear for AIBE 22 must complete their online registration by October 27, 2026, according to the schedule published on the official examination portal.

AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026: Which subjects carry the highest weightage?

The newly released syllabus allocates 10 questions each to Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

Together, these three subject areas account for 30 of the 100 questions.

The syllabus also includes the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, reflecting coverage of both the earlier criminal laws and the newer legislation.

The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

  • Constitutional Law — 10 questions

  • IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 8 questions

  • CrPC and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — 10 questions

  • Code of Civil Procedure — 10 questions

  • Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — 8 questions

  • Alternative Dispute Redressal, including Arbitration Act — 4 questions

  • Family Law — 8 questions

  • Public Interest Litigation — 4 questions

  • Administrative Law — 3 questions

  • Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct — 4 questions

  • Company Law — 2 questions

  • Environmental Law — 2 questions

  • Cyber Law — 2 questions

  • Labour and Industrial Law — 4 questions

  • Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law — 5 questions

  • Law related to Taxation — 4 questions

  • Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws and Negotiable Instrument Act — 8 questions

  • Land Acquisition Act — 2 questions

  • Intellectual Property Laws — 2 questions

The distribution adds up to 100 questions.

The syllabus notice has been signed by Ashok Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Bar Council of India, and Officiating Secretary, Bar Council of India Trust.

AIBE 22 Registration 2026: Last date to apply

The registration process for AIBE XXII began on August 19, 2026, and is scheduled to close on October 27.

Candidates should also take note of the separate deadlines for fee payment and application corrections.

  • Last date for online registration: October 27, 2026

  • Last date for online fee payment: October 28, 2026

  • Last date for application corrections: October 30, 2026

  • Scheduled admit card release: November 14, 2026

  • AIBE XXII examination: November 29, 2026

Candidates must complete the required registration formalities through the official portal at aibe.digivarsity.online.

How to register for AIBE XXII 2026?

  1. Visit aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home.aspx.

  2. Select the registration option for AIBE XXII.

  3. Enter the required details to register.

  4. Use the registration credentials received through SMS or email to log in.

  5. Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

  6. Pay the applicable examination fee online.

  7. Save the completed application details for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their eligibility, document requirements and application details before submitting the form.

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