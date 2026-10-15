AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026 Released: Registration closes October 27; check subject-wise weightage

New Delhi, October 15: The Bar Council of India Trust has released the syllabus for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII, giving candidates a subject-wise breakdown of the 100 questions scheduled to be asked in the examination on November 29, 2026.
The syllabus, dated October 13, 2026, covers 19 subjects, including Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure, Civil Procedure, Family Law and Professional Ethics.
Meanwhile, candidates planning to appear for AIBE 22 must complete their online registration by October 27, 2026, according to the schedule published on the official examination portal.
The newly released syllabus allocates 10 questions each to Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).
Together, these three subject areas account for 30 of the 100 questions.
The syllabus also includes the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, reflecting coverage of both the earlier criminal laws and the newer legislation.
The subject-wise distribution is as follows:
Constitutional Law — 10 questions
IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 8 questions
CrPC and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — 10 questions
Code of Civil Procedure — 10 questions
Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — 8 questions
Alternative Dispute Redressal, including Arbitration Act — 4 questions
Family Law — 8 questions
Public Interest Litigation — 4 questions
Administrative Law — 3 questions
Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct — 4 questions
Company Law — 2 questions
Environmental Law — 2 questions
Cyber Law — 2 questions
Labour and Industrial Law — 4 questions
Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law — 5 questions
Law related to Taxation — 4 questions
Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws and Negotiable Instrument Act — 8 questions
Land Acquisition Act — 2 questions
Intellectual Property Laws — 2 questions
The distribution adds up to 100 questions.
The syllabus notice has been signed by Ashok Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Bar Council of India, and Officiating Secretary, Bar Council of India Trust.
The registration process for AIBE XXII began on August 19, 2026, and is scheduled to close on October 27.
Candidates should also take note of the separate deadlines for fee payment and application corrections.
Last date for online registration: October 27, 2026
Last date for online fee payment: October 28, 2026
Last date for application corrections: October 30, 2026
Scheduled admit card release: November 14, 2026
AIBE XXII examination: November 29, 2026
Candidates must complete the required registration formalities through the official portal at aibe.digivarsity.online.
Visit aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home.aspx.
Select the registration option for AIBE XXII.
Enter the required details to register.
Use the registration credentials received through SMS or email to log in.
Complete the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the applicable examination fee online.
Save the completed application details for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check their eligibility, document requirements and application details before submitting the form.