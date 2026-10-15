AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026 Released: Registration closes October 27; check subject-wise weightage

AIBE 22 Syllabus 2026: Which subjects carry the highest weightage?

The newly released syllabus allocates 10 questions each to Constitutional Law, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

Together, these three subject areas account for 30 of the 100 questions.

The syllabus also includes the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, reflecting coverage of both the earlier criminal laws and the newer legislation.

The subject-wise distribution is as follows:

Constitutional Law — 10 questions

IPC and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita — 8 questions

CrPC and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita — 10 questions

Code of Civil Procedure — 10 questions

Evidence Act and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — 8 questions

Alternative Dispute Redressal, including Arbitration Act — 4 questions

Family Law — 8 questions

Public Interest Litigation — 4 questions

Administrative Law — 3 questions

Professional Ethics and Cases of Professional Misconduct — 4 questions

Company Law — 2 questions

Environmental Law — 2 questions

Cyber Law — 2 questions

Labour and Industrial Law — 4 questions

Law of Tort, including Motor Vehicle Act and Consumer Protection Law — 5 questions

Law related to Taxation — 4 questions

Law of Contract, Specific Relief, Property Laws and Negotiable Instrument Act — 8 questions

Land Acquisition Act — 2 questions

Intellectual Property Laws — 2 questions

The distribution adds up to 100 questions.

The syllabus notice has been signed by Ashok Kumar Pandey, Secretary, Bar Council of India, and Officiating Secretary, Bar Council of India Trust.