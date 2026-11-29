The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII) 2026 on Sunday, November 29. As candidates await the provisional answer key, the council has already indicated a tentative timeline for the declaration of results.
According to the BCI schedule announced on July 18, 2026, the AIBE XXII results are tentatively scheduled to be declared between January 7 and 10, 2027.
This would place the result declaration approximately 39 to 42 days after the examination.
An analysis of the previous five examination cycles indicates that the time taken to declare AIBE results has reduced considerably in the two most recent editions.
AIBE XXI (2026): Exam held on June 7, 2026; result declared on July 18, 2026 (41 days).
AIBE XX (2025): Exam held on November 30, 2025; result declared on January 7, 2026 (38 days).
AIBE XIX (2024): Exam held on December 22, 2024; result declared on March 21, 2025 (89 days).
AIBE XVIII (2023): Exam held on December 10, 2023; result declared on March 26, 2024 (107 days).
AIBE XVII (2023): Exam held on February 5, 2023; result declared on April 28, 2023 (82 days).
While three earlier examination cycles took between 82 and 107 days for result declaration, the two most recent editions recorded substantially shorter evaluation timelines.
The AIBE XX and AIBE XXI results were declared within 38 and 41 days, respectively.
The tentative result declaration window for AIBE XXII is therefore broadly consistent with the timeline followed in the two preceding editions.
However, the actual date will depend on the completion of the answer key objection process, finalisation of the answer key and evaluation of candidates' responses.
Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to access their qualifying status through the official AIBE portal.
Successful candidates will become eligible for the Certificate of Practice, subject to applicable enrolment, documentation and other BCI requirements.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit allindiabarexamination.com for official updates.