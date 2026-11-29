The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII) 2026 on Sunday, November 29. As candidates await the provisional answer key, the council has already indicated a tentative timeline for the declaration of results.

According to the BCI schedule announced on July 18, 2026, the AIBE XXII results are tentatively scheduled to be declared between January 7 and 10, 2027.

This would place the result declaration approximately 39 to 42 days after the examination.

An analysis of the previous five examination cycles indicates that the time taken to declare AIBE results has reduced considerably in the two most recent editions.