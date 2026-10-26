AIBE 22 Registration 2026 closes on October 27: Fee payment allowed until October 28

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the online registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.
Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the registration process through the official portal, aibe.digivarsity.online.
According to the schedule published on the registration portal, the last date for online fee payment is October 28, while candidates can make corrections to their registration forms until October 30.
Candidates should note that the additional day for fee payment does not extend the deadline for new registrations.
Last date to register: October 27, 2026
Last date for online fee payment: October 28, 2026
Last date for application corrections: October 30, 2026
Admit card release: November 14, 2026
AIBE XXII examination: November 29, 2026
The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:
Visit the official registration portal at aibe.digivarsity.online.
Click on the registration option and enter the required details.
Check the registered mobile number or email address for the registration number.
Log in to the applicant portal.
Complete the application form and upload the required documents.
Pay the examination fee and retain the payment confirmation.
The registration portal advises applicants to log in again after receiving their registration number to complete the form submission process.
The All India Bar Examination is conducted by the Bar Council of India to assess the knowledge and professional competence of candidates seeking to practise law.
Candidates who qualify are awarded the Certificate of Practice, subject to the applicable BCI requirements.
Applicants are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline and check their submitted details carefully.