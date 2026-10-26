AIBE 22 Registration 2026 closes on October 27: Fee payment allowed until October 28

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the online registration window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the registration process through the official portal, aibe.digivarsity.online.

According to the schedule published on the registration portal, the last date for online fee payment is October 28, while candidates can make corrections to their registration forms until October 30.

Candidates should note that the additional day for fee payment does not extend the deadline for new registrations.