With the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII) 2026 concluding on Sunday, November 29, candidates are assessing their chances of qualifying for the Certificate of Practice (CoP).
Unlike competitive entrance examinations, AIBE is a qualifying examination. Candidates are required to secure the prescribed minimum marks rather than compete for a limited number of seats.
However, previous examination cycles show that the final passing marks may differ from the standard qualifying marks announced before the examination.
As per the prevailing qualifying criteria, the minimum qualifying percentages are:
General: 45%
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 45%
Scheduled Castes (SC): 40%
Scheduled Tribes (ST): 40%
Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 40%
If the examination is evaluated out of 100 marks without any moderation, candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will require 45 marks, while SC, ST and PwD candidates will require 40 marks.
The final qualifying marks in the previous four editions were:
AIBE XXI (2026): 42 marks for General/OBC and 37 marks for SC/ST/PwD; evaluated out of 100 marks following moderation.
AIBE XX (2025): 43 marks for General/OBC and 38 marks for SC/ST/PwD; evaluated out of 95 marks.
AIBE XIX (2024): 42 marks for General/OBC and 37 marks for SC/ST/PwD; evaluated out of 93 marks.
AIBE XVIII (2023): 42 marks for General/OBC and 37 marks for SC/ST/PwD; evaluated out of 93 marks.
During the June 2026 examination cycle, the AIBE Monitoring Committee reduced the qualifying marks by three after reviewing the question paper and result summary. The examination was evaluated out of 100 marks.
In earlier editions, the reduction in passing marks resulted from the withdrawal of questions following the answer key objection process.
These instances indicate that the final qualifying marks may change depending on the evaluation process and decisions taken by the BCI.
However, candidates should not assume that a similar reduction will be announced for AIBE XXII.
The final qualifying status will be determined by the BCI based on the final answer key and applicable passing criteria.