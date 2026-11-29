With the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII) 2026 concluding on Sunday, November 29, candidates are assessing their chances of qualifying for the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

Unlike competitive entrance examinations, AIBE is a qualifying examination. Candidates are required to secure the prescribed minimum marks rather than compete for a limited number of seats.

However, previous examination cycles show that the final passing marks may differ from the standard qualifying marks announced before the examination.