AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check which details cannot be changed

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII 2026 today, Friday, October 30.
Candidates who have completed their registration and paid the examination fee can make corrections to permitted fields through the official application portal, aibe.digivarsity.online.
The correction facility opened on October 29, following the completion of the application process. BCI had also extended the examination fee payment deadline to October 29, providing additional time for registered candidates to complete their applications.
However, the correction facility is restricted to candidates who have successfully completed fee payment.
BCI has specified that certain details will remain locked during the correction period.
Candidates cannot modify the following information:
Caste category
Examination city preferences
Registered email address
Registered mobile number
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category
Candidates should review their applications carefully and make changes only to the fields available for editing.
The correction window does not allow candidates to submit fresh applications.
Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:
Visit the official application portal at aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home.aspx.
Click on the applicant login option.
Enter the registered login credentials.
Access the submitted AIBE XXII application form.
Review the details and modify the fields available for correction.
Verify the updated information before final submission.
Save a copy of the corrected application form for future reference.
Candidates who experience difficulties accessing their accounts can use the grievance redressal or helpdesk facilities provided on the official portal.
October 27, 2026: Last date for online registration.
October 29, 2026: Extended deadline for examination fee payment.
October 29, 2026: Application correction window opened.
October 30, 2026: Last date to correct application details.
November 14, 2026: Scheduled admit card release.
November 29, 2026: AIBE XXII examination.