AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check which details cannot be changed

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII 2026 today, Friday, October 30.

Candidates who have completed their registration and paid the examination fee can make corrections to permitted fields through the official application portal, aibe.digivarsity.online.

The correction facility opened on October 29, following the completion of the application process. BCI had also extended the examination fee payment deadline to October 29, providing additional time for registered candidates to complete their applications.

However, the correction facility is restricted to candidates who have successfully completed fee payment.