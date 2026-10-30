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AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Closes Today; Check which details cannot be changed

AIBE XXII 2026 application correction closes on October 30. Candidates who have paid the examination fee can edit permitted details, but examination city preferences and certain personal information cannot be changed.
AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Closes Today
AIBE 22 Application Correction Window Closes TodayRepresentative image of AIBE 22 website
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The Bar Council of India (BCI) will close the application correction window for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XXII 2026 today, Friday, October 30.

Candidates who have completed their registration and paid the examination fee can make corrections to permitted fields through the official application portal, aibe.digivarsity.online.

The correction facility opened on October 29, following the completion of the application process. BCI had also extended the examination fee payment deadline to October 29, providing additional time for registered candidates to complete their applications.

However, the correction facility is restricted to candidates who have successfully completed fee payment.

AIBE 22 correction window: Which details cannot be changed?

BCI has specified that certain details will remain locked during the correction period.

Candidates cannot modify the following information:

  • Caste category

  • Examination city preferences

  • Registered email address

  • Registered mobile number

  • Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category

Candidates should review their applications carefully and make changes only to the fields available for editing.

The correction window does not allow candidates to submit fresh applications.

How to edit AIBE 22 application form 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

  1. Visit the official application portal at aibe.digivarsity.online/WebApp/Forms/Home.aspx.

  2. Click on the applicant login option.

  3. Enter the registered login credentials.

  4. Access the submitted AIBE XXII application form.

  5. Review the details and modify the fields available for correction.

  6. Verify the updated information before final submission.

  7. Save a copy of the corrected application form for future reference.

Candidates who experience difficulties accessing their accounts can use the grievance redressal or helpdesk facilities provided on the official portal.

AIBE XXII 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • October 27, 2026: Last date for online registration.

  • October 29, 2026: Extended deadline for examination fee payment.

  • October 29, 2026: Application correction window opened.

  • October 30, 2026: Last date to correct application details.

  • November 14, 2026: Scheduled admit card release.

  • November 29, 2026: AIBE XXII examination.

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