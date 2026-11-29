The Bar Council of India (BCI) conducted the 22nd edition of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XXII) on Sunday, November 29, 2026. With the examination concluded, candidates are now awaiting the release of the provisional answer key to estimate their scores and assess their qualifying chances.
The provisional answer key will be made available on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. While the BCI has not specified a release date, trends from the previous five examination cycles indicate that candidates may not have to wait long.
AIBE XXI (2026): Exam held on June 7; answer key released on June 10 (three days).
AIBE XX (2025): Exam held on November 30; answer key released on December 3 (three days).
AIBE XIX (2024): Exam held on December 22; answer key released on December 28 (six days).
AIBE XVIII (2023): Exam held on December 10; answer key released on the same day.
AIBE XVII (2023): Exam held on February 5; answer key initially released on the same day and subsequently revised.
An analysis of the previous five examination cycles shows that the BCI initially released the answer keys within zero to six days of the examination.
More significantly, the provisional answer keys for the two most recent editions, AIBE XX and AIBE XXI, were released exactly three days after the examination.
If the BCI follows a similar timeline, the AIBE XXII provisional answer key could be released around December 2, 2026. Based on historical trends, the first week of December remains a reasonable release window.
However, this is an estimate based on previous examination cycles and not an officially announced date.
Candidates will be allowed to challenge discrepancies in the provisional answer key within the objection window specified by the BCI.
After reviewing the objections, the council will publish the final answer key, which will form the basis for the preparation of results.
Candidates are advised to rely on the official answer key rather than unofficial solutions circulated after the examination.