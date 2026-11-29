When can candidates expect the AIBE 22 answer key?

An analysis of the previous five examination cycles shows that the BCI initially released the answer keys within zero to six days of the examination.

More significantly, the provisional answer keys for the two most recent editions, AIBE XX and AIBE XXI, were released exactly three days after the examination.

If the BCI follows a similar timeline, the AIBE XXII provisional answer key could be released around December 2, 2026. Based on historical trends, the first week of December remains a reasonable release window.

However, this is an estimate based on previous examination cycles and not an officially announced date.