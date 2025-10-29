AIBE 20 registration deadline extended to October 31

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the registration deadline for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) to October 31, 2025, offering candidates extra time to complete their applications.

Earlier, the registration window was scheduled to close on October 20.

According to the BCI, the AIBE 20 examination will be held on November 30, 2025 across multiple centres in India. The application correction window will remain open until November 1, 2025, allowing candidates to make changes to details or uploaded documents. The admit cards are expected to be issued in the third week of November.

Key dates:

Registration deadline: October 31, 2025

Application correction window: November 1, 2025

Admit cards release: Third week of November 2025

Exam date: November 30, 2025

Aspirants can apply on the website at allindiabarexamination.com

Candidates who have completed their LLB degree from a recognised institution and are registered with their respective State Bar Council are eligible to apply. The AIBE is a qualification exam that certifies law graduates to practise in Indian courts.

Applicants must upload a passport-size photograph, signature, and enrolment certificate while applying online. The exam will be conducted in offline, open-book mode, and candidates must secure at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved categories) to qualify.

The BCI has urged candidates to complete their registration well before the last date to avoid last-minute technical issues.