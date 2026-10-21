AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Released: Round 1 registration from October 26, allotment on November 3

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 schedule for admission to postgraduate Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses for the 2026–27 academic session.

According to the official schedule, Round 1 registration will begin on October 26 and continue until November 1, 2026, at 2 PM. The fee payment facility will remain available until 5 PM on November 1.

Candidates who qualified in AIAPGET 2026 can participate in the online counselling process through aaccc.gov.in.