AIAPGET Counselling 2026 Schedule Released: Round 1 registration from October 26, allotment on November 3

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has released the AIAPGET Counselling 2026 schedule for admission to postgraduate Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses for the 2026–27 academic session.
According to the official schedule, Round 1 registration will begin on October 26 and continue until November 1, 2026, at 2 PM. The fee payment facility will remain available until 5 PM on November 1.
Candidates who qualified in AIAPGET 2026 can participate in the online counselling process through aaccc.gov.in.
Registration: October 26–November 1, 2026, until 2 PM
Fee payment deadline: November 1, 5 PM
Choice filling: October 27–November 1, until 11.55 PM
Choice locking: November 1, from 2 PM to 11.55 PM
Seat allotment processing: November 2
Round 1 result: November 3
Reporting at allotted institutes: November 4–13
AACCC has also announced the schedule for the remaining counselling rounds.
Round 2 registration: November 16–19; result on November 21
Round 3 registration: December 1–3; result on December 5
Stray Vacancy Round 1 registration: December 14–16; result on December 18
Stray Vacancy Round 2 result: December 25
No fresh registration or choice filling will be conducted for Stray Vacancy Round 2. Choices submitted during the preceding stray vacancy round will be considered.
AACCC conducts counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota postgraduate seats in government and government-aided AYUSH colleges, along with eligible seats in central universities, national institutes and deemed universities.
Seat allotment will depend on AIAPGET merit, choices submitted, eligibility and seat availability.
Candidates must register online and pay the applicable registration and security fees. They should also review the counselling scheme before filling choices, as different rules apply to seat withdrawal and participation in subsequent rounds.
The committee has advised candidates to regularly check its website for seat matrices, counselling notices and schedule changes.