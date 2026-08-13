AIAPGET City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link Activated

The candidates can use their AIAPGET application number and password to download the city intimation slip. It will only include the name of the exam city/town, but the exam centre details will be released only through the admit card.

As the city intimation slip is now available, candidates must plan their travel to avoid last-minute hassle. If you are facing server issues while trying to check the test city, it is advisable to wait patiently and check again after a few hours, in the late night.