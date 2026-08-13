AIAPGET City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link Activated

The National Testing Agency has released the AIAPGET City Intimation Slip 2026 today, August 13. The exam is scheduled for August 22 (Sunday), and the admit card is expected to be released 3 days before the exam. The admit card can be expected on August 19. However, NTA has not confirmed an official date yet.
The candidates can use their AIAPGET application number and password to download the city intimation slip. It will only include the name of the exam city/town, but the exam centre details will be released only through the admit card.
As the city intimation slip is now available, candidates must plan their travel to avoid last-minute hassle. If you are facing server issues while trying to check the test city, it is advisable to wait patiently and check again after a few hours, in the late night.
The mode of the AIAPGET 2026 exam is online, i.e., a computer-based test. On the exam day, it is mandatory to carry the admit card and valid ID proof. The dates for the release of the answer key and results are yet to be finalised.
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