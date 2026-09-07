AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Soon: What happens after the written exam? Check AFSB, scorecard and selection process

AFCAT 2 Result 2026: The important update comes after the result

For many aspirants, the result is treated as the finish line. In reality, it is only the next checkpoint in the IAF's officer-selection process.

Candidates who clear the written examination move towards the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) stage. The selection process ultimately involves performance in the written examination and AFSB interview, along with meeting the prescribed medical requirements. An All India Merit List is prepared for candidates who successfully clear the required stages.

This makes the waiting period particularly important for candidates who believe they have a strong chance of qualifying. Instead of waiting for the result before beginning preparation, aspirants can use the time to familiarise themselves with the AFSB process, psychological testing, group tasks and interview requirements.