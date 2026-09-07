AFCAT 2 Result 2026 Soon: What happens after the written exam? Check AFSB, scorecard and selection process

The Indian Air Force is expected to announce the AFCAT 2 Result 2026 soon for candidates who appeared for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2026. The examination was conducted on August 8, 2026, and the provisional answer key and response sheet were subsequently made available to candidates.
The IAF has not announced a fixed date for declaring the AFCAT 2 result. Based on the result timelines of previous AFCAT 2 cycles, candidates can expect the result around the first or second week of September, although this remains an estimate and not an official schedule.
Candidates should therefore keep checking the official AFCAT portal for the result update rather than relying on unofficial dates circulating on social media. The official AFCAT notification confirms that the 02/2026 examination was conducted on August 8 for entry into the Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.
For many aspirants, the result is treated as the finish line. In reality, it is only the next checkpoint in the IAF's officer-selection process.
Candidates who clear the written examination move towards the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) stage. The selection process ultimately involves performance in the written examination and AFSB interview, along with meeting the prescribed medical requirements. An All India Merit List is prepared for candidates who successfully clear the required stages.
This makes the waiting period particularly important for candidates who believe they have a strong chance of qualifying. Instead of waiting for the result before beginning preparation, aspirants can use the time to familiarise themselves with the AFSB process, psychological testing, group tasks and interview requirements.
The result should not be viewed only as a qualifying status. Candidates should carefully check the marks and other information made available with the result.
The AFCAT 2 cut-off for 2026 is yet to be announced. Candidates should avoid treating unofficial cut-off predictions as the final benchmark because the actual qualifying marks can vary from one examination cycle to another.
The provisional answer key released on August 11 allowed candidates to compare their responses and estimate their probable scores. The final outcome, however, will depend on the IAF's evaluation process.
Candidates who clear the written stage should shift their focus from marks to the next stage of selection. The AFSB stage tests qualities beyond conventional examination performance, making early preparation useful.
The AFCAT 2 notification is for courses commencing in July 2027, covering Flying Branch and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) entries.
Therefore, the AFCAT 2 result should be seen less as an endpoint and more as a transition point—from computer-based examination preparation to officer-selection preparation.
Candidates are advised to rely on the official AFCAT portal for the result, scorecard and subsequent selection-related instructions.