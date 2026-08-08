AFCAT 2 Response Sheet and Answer Key 2026 to be released on August 9: Objection window till August 11

Until 2025, the Indian Air Force did not release an official answer key or response sheet for the AFCAT exam. However, the response sheet was released for the AFCAT 1 exam 2026, which was conducted in February. Therefore, IAF will release the response sheet and answer key for the AFCAT 2 as well. The exam was conducted on August 8.
For the AFCAT 1 exam 2026, the answer key was released the next day after the exam. The exam was conducted on January 31, and the answer key was released on February 1. Through the official exam notification, the response sheet date and objection window dates were confirmed. The response sheet was uploaded on the candidate login.
The official release time for the answer key and response sheet has been confirmed on page 21 of the official notification.
Release date: August 9, 2026
Release time: by 5:00 PM
Last date to file objections: August 11, 2026
The response sheet will have the answers marked by the candidates as well as the correct answers. The correct answer is marked with a green-coloured tick mark, while the wrong answer is marked with a red-coloured cross mark. Candidates have to check the answers carefully and can calculate a tentative score. The results will be prepared based on the review of objections received on provisional answer key. The final answer key will be prepared based on which AFCAT results will be declared.