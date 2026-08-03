AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026 expected soon afcat.edcil.co.in; check expected date

The Indian Air Force will soon release the AFCAT 2 admit card 2026. The exam city intimation slip was released on July 29 so that the test takers can make travel arrangements in advance. The exam authority has not announced an official date for the release of the admit card. As the exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, the admit card download link is expected to be activated anytime between August 4 and 6.
IAF releases the admit card 2-4 days before the exam. However, this is just a mere prediction based on previous years' trends, but the official date has not been announced. IAF does not confirm an official release date for the admit card.
The admit card will be uploaded directly to the 'Candidate Login'. You need to keep your 'User ID' and 'Password' ready to access the download link. If you have forgotten your password, you can retrieve it through the 'Forgot Password' option.
On August 8, the exam will take place from 10 AM to 12 PM. Reporting at the exam centre begins at 8 AM and concludes at 9:30 AM. No candidate will be allowed into the exam hall after the reporting time.
As per previous years' trends, the official answer key cum response sheet is expected to be released one day after the exam, and the result announcement is most likely to happen within 20 days. The official dates are usually not announced by the IAF. The candidates must keep checking the official website afcat.edcil.co.in for further updates.