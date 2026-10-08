AEEE 2027 Exam Dates Announced: Amrita BTech applications to begin in November

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the examination window for the AEEE 2027. According to the university's admissions website, the computer-based entrance examination will be conducted between April 15 and May 7, 2027, for admission to BTech programmes.

The university has also confirmed that applications for BTech admissions 2027 will begin in November 2026. However, the exact registration commencement date and application deadline have not yet been specified.

Candidates can check the latest announcements at aeee.amrita.edu.