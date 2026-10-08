AEEE 2027 Exam Dates Announced: Amrita BTech applications to begin in November

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the examination window for the AEEE 2027. According to the university's admissions website, the computer-based entrance examination will be conducted between April 15 and May 7, 2027, for admission to BTech programmes.
The university has also confirmed that applications for BTech admissions 2027 will begin in November 2026. However, the exact registration commencement date and application deadline have not yet been specified.
Candidates can check the latest announcements at aeee.amrita.edu.
Application commencement: November 2026
Last date to register: Not yet announced
AEEE 2027 examination window: April 15 to May 7, 2027
Slot booking dates: 10-12 days before the exam
Admit card release: To be announced
The university's admissions portal outlines a 150-minute computer-based examination comprising 100 multiple-choice questions.
Each correct answer carries three marks, while one mark is deducted for an incorrect response. The examination is conducted in English.
The exam-pattern section currently carries a 2026 heading. Candidates should therefore check for a separate confirmation of the 2027 pattern before treating these details as final.
The eligibility section currently displayed on the portal specifies a minimum aggregate of 55% in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Class 12 or an equivalent examination, with at least 50% in each subject individually.
Students appearing for their qualifying examination in 2027 may also apply, subject to the applicable eligibility conditions.
Apart from AEEE scores, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham also offers a BTech admission pathway based on JEE Main percentile.
Candidates may apply through both AEEE and JEE Main routes, providing another opportunity to compete for admission and scholarships.
Following the entrance examination, eligible candidates will participate in the university's Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP), subject to the admission schedule.
The university is expected to publish further details on registration, examination phases, slot booking and counselling through its official admissions portal.