Army Cadet College January 2027 Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria: Who can apply for ACC entrance exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the eligibility criteria for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 Common Entrance Examination, covering ACC (10+2)-136, ACC (Graduate)-136, SCO Series 61 and MED (NT) entries.
According to the information bulletin issued on November 6, 2026, the educational qualifications vary depending on the entry category, while the applicable age criteria will be governed by the Indian Army's recruiting authorities.
The examination provides an opportunity for eligible serving Indian Army personnel to enter the commissioned officer cadre through the Army Cadet College Wing at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
The NTA has specified the following educational requirements:
ACC (10+2)-136: Candidates must have passed Higher Secondary (Class 12) or an equivalent examination. Those appearing for Class 12 are also eligible, subject to the prescribed conditions.
ACC (Graduate)-136: Candidates must possess a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification. Final-year degree students can also apply.
SCO Series 61: Educational qualifications will be governed by the requirements issued by the Recruiting Directorate.
MED (NT): Eligibility requirements will be determined by the Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS).
Importantly, the ACC examination is intended for eligible serving Army personnel. Merely possessing a Class 12 certificate or graduation degree does not make a civilian eligible to apply.
The information bulletin does not specify numerical minimum or maximum age limits for the four entry categories.
Instead, it states that:
ACC (10+2)-136: Age criteria will be as prescribed by the Recruiting Directorate.
ACC (Graduate)-136: Age criteria will be as prescribed by the Recruiting Directorate.
SCO Series 61: Age criteria will be as prescribed by the Recruiting Directorate.
MED (NT): Age criteria will be as prescribed by DGAFMS.
The NTA has further clarified that existing policies concerning age relaxation, reservation, category, qualifications, subject combinations and preferences will continue to apply.
Candidates should therefore verify the applicable age limits and service-related eligibility requirements through their respective Army authorities before registering.
Candidates can apply for only one type of entry. Those applying under SCO Series 61 or MED (NT) must select the ACC (10+2) examination stream rather than ACC (Graduate).
Registration also requires a Randomised Unique Identity (RUID), issued by the Army Education Directorate to eligible candidates whose complete details have been received within the prescribed deadline.
The online application process began on November 6 and will continue until November 30, 2026, with the examination scheduled for January 4, 2027.
Candidates can access the information bulletin and application portal at exams.nta.nic.in/acccee/.