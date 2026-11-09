Army Cadet College January 2027 Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria: Who can apply for ACC entrance exam?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the eligibility criteria for the Army Cadet College (ACC) January 2027 Common Entrance Examination, covering ACC (10+2)-136, ACC (Graduate)-136, SCO Series 61 and MED (NT) entries.

According to the information bulletin issued on November 6, 2026, the educational qualifications vary depending on the entry category, while the applicable age criteria will be governed by the Indian Army's recruiting authorities.

The examination provides an opportunity for eligible serving Indian Army personnel to enter the commissioned officer cadre through the Army Cadet College Wing at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.