Exams

ABGMVM Exam November 2026: Registration without late fee closing on August 14

ABGMVM Exam November 2026 registration form without a late fee is going to close on August 14, and the theory exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 15
ABGMVM Exam November 2026: Registration without late fee closing on August 14
ABGMVM Exam November 2026: Registration without late fee closing on August 14Representative official website image of ABGMVM Exam November 2026
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Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal, Mumbai, will close the registration window without a late fee for the ABGMVM Exam November 2026 on August 14. Still, the late-fee submission window runs from August 15 to 24. The exam is divided into 2 stages, viz., Theory and Practical exams. While the theory exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 15 (Sunday), the practical exam will take place between November 1 and December 25.

Direct link to register for ABGMVM Exam November 2026

ABGMVM Exam November 2026: Important registration instructions

Here are the important instructions that the applicants need to remember while registering for the exam -

  • There should be a one-year gap between 2 consevetive exams

  • For each session, only one subject is allowed to choose

  • The exam fee paid by candidates is non-refundable

  • It is important to keep scanned documents such as marksheets of previous sessions and a valid ID proof (Aadhaar/ PAN/ Driving License)

  • A scanned copy of the latest passport-size photograph has to be uploaded

  • The size of the scanned copies should be less than 500 kb

Those who have already appeared for the exam in previous sessions can use their PRN number to log in and fill the exam form. For the fresh registered candidates, the 'new registration' option has to be selected to generate a PRN and create a password. An Aadhaar number is mandatory for the new registration.

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