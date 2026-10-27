AIAPGET Counselling 2026 put on hold until further notice, revised schedule awaited

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has put the postgraduate counselling process for the academic year 2026-27 on hold until further notice, citing administrative reasons.

In an official notice dated October 26, 2026, the committee informed candidates that the counselling process has been withheld. It also stated that a revised schedule and seat matrix would be announced and uploaded on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

However, the committee has not specified when the counselling process will resume.