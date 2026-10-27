AIAPGET Counselling 2026 put on hold until further notice, revised schedule awaited

The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has put the postgraduate counselling process for the academic year 2026-27 on hold until further notice, citing administrative reasons.
In an official notice dated October 26, 2026, the committee informed candidates that the counselling process has been withheld. It also stated that a revised schedule and seat matrix would be announced and uploaded on the official website, aaccc.gov.in.
However, the committee has not specified when the counselling process will resume.
The decision affects candidates awaiting counselling for postgraduate MD/MS courses in Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy.
AACCC conducts counselling for eligible candidates who have qualified in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2026.
The counselling process covers All India Quota seats in government and government-aided institutions, central universities, national institutes and deemed universities, along with specified institutional quota seats.
According to the information bulletin, AACCC PG counselling involves three regular rounds followed by a stray vacancy round, which includes two allotment phases.
Candidates are required to register online, pay the applicable counselling fees and submit their choices of courses and institutions.
However, following the latest announcement, candidates will have to wait for the revised schedule and seat matrix before proceeding according to the updated timeline.
Candidates should regularly visit aaccc.gov.in and check the notices and counselling schedule sections.
They should also read the official counselling information bulletin, particularly the rules governing registration, seat allotment, reporting and withdrawal.
AACCC has not announced a fresh date for the resumption of counselling. Candidates should rely on official notifications rather than unofficial schedules circulating online.