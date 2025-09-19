Confusion reigns as NEET-UG Round 2 counselling result announced, withdrawn and then restored

In a confusing turn of events that caused panic among the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 aspirants, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, September 18, announced the Round 2 seat allotment results, then withdrew them due to a data error, and later clarified that the results remain unchanged.

The confusion arose after the MCC, which is responsible for announcing the final results, posted on its official website that a government medical college had accidentally submitted double the number of available seats. This led to the allocation of non-existent seats to candidates, according to a report by Kavita Bajeli-Datt of The New Indian Express.

The MCC initially said it had halted the entire reporting process and would revise the seat allotment. However, within a few hours, it issued another notice stating that the results remain unchanged.

In its notice, the MCC said, “In supersession of the earlier notice dated 18.09.2025 at 4:30 pm, it is hereby clarified that the result remains unchanged as declared on 18.09.2025 at 11:40 am. Hence, the candidates are advised to download the allotment letter and proceed for reporting as per the schedule without any change.”

NEET-UG counselling usually has four rounds for All India Quota (AIQ) seats

NEET-UG 2025: Candidate moves SC challenging result, alleges error in answer key

Reacting to the MCC’s flip-flop, Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of Indian Medical Association-Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), said, “After the 2024 NEET UG discrepancy, the over 20 lakh NEET aspirants have already lost trust in the government exam conducting bodies, and now after all this, the MCC released counselling results without even cross-checking seat confirmation? This is leading to not only chaos but a disbelief in the Indian education and healthcare system.”

In its morning notice, the MCC had said, “MCC of DGHS has received information from one of the Government Medical Colleges that they have inadvertently submitted twice the number of seats for Round-II of UG Counselling 2025 than those actually available with them, and those seats have been allotted in Round II. As a result, the competent authority has directed us to revise the result of Round-II of UG Counselling 2025, which was declared today. The Final result dated 18.09.2025 is being withdrawn for revision, and the reporting has been put on hold.”

NEET-UG counselling usually has four rounds for All India Quota (AIQ) seats: Round 1, Round 2, the Mop-Up Round (Round 3), and a final Stray Vacancy Round. However, the exact number of rounds may vary depending on the availability of vacant seats, and the MCC may announce additional rounds to fill remaining vacancies.

In Round 1, candidates register, fill in their choices, and are allotted seats for the first time. In Round 2, aspirants who did not get a seat in Round 1 or those wishing to upgrade their seat can participate. In the Mop-Up Round or Round 3, vacant seats from the first two rounds are filled. The Stray Vacancy Round is the final round, in which remaining seats are filled directly at the institute level after the previous rounds are completed.