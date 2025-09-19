AIIMS NORCET-9 Stage-1 results declared: 19,334 candidates qualify for Stage-2

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9) Stage-1, conducted on September 14, 2025. The highly competitive exam drew participation from thousands of nursing aspirants across the country.

According to the official notification, 19,334 candidates have cleared Stage-1 and are now eligible to appear for Stage-2, scheduled for September 27, 2025.

NORCET serves as the national benchmark for Nursing Officer recruitment across AIIMS institutions and other central government hospitals, making it one of the most prestigious and sought-after nursing recruitment examinations in India.

This announcement marks a crucial step for candidates, as qualifying Stage-1 brings them closer to securing a coveted Nursing Officer position in some of the country’s top healthcare institutions.

How to check AIIMS NORCET-9 results?

Candidates can view their results by following these steps:

Visit the official AIIMS examination website

Navigate to the “Results” section

Click on the NORCET-9 Stage-1 result link

Download and check your result using your login credentials

What’s next for candidates?

Stage-2 qualifiers will move forward to the final selection process. Once selected, they will be appointed as Nursing Officers across AIIMS and affiliated hospitals.

NORCET has streamlined the nursing recruitment process by replacing earlier fragmented systems with a transparent, merit-based national exam, setting a new standard for hiring nursing professionals.