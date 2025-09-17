NEET-UG 2025 Round 2 seat allotment result out, reporting begins September 18

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2025 counselling Round 2 seat allotment result today, September 17.

Candidates who registered for Round 2 can check their result on the official website, mcc.nic.in , using their login credentials.

Important dates for Counselling Round 2

Seat allotment result: September 17, 2025

Reporting to allotted colleges: September 18 - September 25, 2025

Verification of data by institutes: September 26 - September 27, 2025

Deadline to report discrepancies: 10 am, September 18, 2025 (send your queries to mccresultquery@gmail.com )



Important points to note

The seat allotment result released today is provisional and subject to change. It cannot be challenged in court. MCC has advised students to join their allotted colleges as early as possible, since admission formalities may take two to three days in some institutions.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting counselling for:

15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats

100 per cent seats in Deemed Universities

Central Universities

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges

Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University)

100 per cent seats in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

100 per cent seats in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)

Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing seats in central institutes

Candidates must download their allotment letter before reporting and carry all required documents to complete admission.