AFCAT 2 Result 2025 declared: Here’s what’s next for candidates

How to check AFCAT 2 Result 2025

Candidates can download their results and scorecards by following these steps:

Visit afcat.cdac.in and click on the Login button.



Enter your registered email ID and password.



Complete the captcha verification.



View and download the result for future reference.





The scorecard will display section-wise marks as well as the overall qualifying status.

Candidates should carefully verify their details and keep a copy of the scorecard for the upcoming AFSB interview and medical evaluation.

What comes next?

The selection stages include:

Officer Intelligence Rating (OIR) Test: Evaluates reasoning and problem-solving ability.





Picture Perception and Discussion Test (PPDT): Tests observation, imagination, and communication.





Psychological Assessments: Measure personality traits and mental fitness.





Group Tasks: Judge teamwork, cooperation, and leadership potential.





Personal Interview: Examines motivation, general awareness, and suitability for an officer’s role.





Candidates who clear the AFSB interview will undergo a detailed medical examination to ensure they meet the physical standards for their chosen branch. Only those who are declared medically fit will be considered for the final merit list.

Final selection and cut-off trends

The IAF will prepare the final merit list based on candidates’ cumulative performance in the written test, AFSB interview, and medical assessment.

The official cut-off marks for AFCAT 2 2025 are yet to be released, but previous trends suggest that a consistently strong performance across all stages is key to selection.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the AFCAT website for updates on cut-offs, AFSB call letters, and training schedules.