RRB NTPC answer key 2025 OUT now | Objection window open till Sept 20

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Level 1 Answer Key 2025, along with candidates’ response sheets and question papers.

The answer key link is live on rrb.digialm.com and all regional RRB websites.

The objection window will remain open from September 15 to September 20, 2025, until 11:55 pm.

Candidates will need to pay an objection fee of Rs 50 per question, which will be refunded if the objection is found valid.

Candidates who appeared for the exam, held between August 7 and September 9, 2025, can log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to check the provisional answer key, calculate their scores, and raise objections if needed.

How to download RRB NTPC UG answer key?

To download the answer key, follow these steps:

Visit rrb.digialm.com or your regional RRB website Look for the link "CEN-06/2024 (NTPC-UG) – Tentative CBT 1 Answer Key & Response Sheet" Enter your login details (Registration No. & DOB) View and download the provisional answer key & response sheet Use the official marking scheme to calculate your tentative score

What’s next?

After the objection window closes, RRB will review all challenges and release the final answer key, followed by the CBT 1 results. Shortlisted candidates will be called for CBT 2, and those applying for Junior Clerk Cum Typist or Accounts Clerk Cum Typist will later take the Typing Skill Test (TST).