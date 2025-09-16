Here's your 90-day plan for CLAT 2026

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is among the most competitive entrance exams in India, and clearing it takes more than just effort — it calls for a clear, structured plan. With about three months to go for CLAT 2026, aspirants should begin shifting from general preparation to a more focused and strategic approach.

This 90-day plan is designed to help candidates strengthen their core concepts, improve speed and accuracy, and approach the exam with clarity and confidence, and cover all key sections of the exam.

Building the base and starting mocks early

In the first month, focus on laying a strong conceptual foundation. Many students make the mistake of delaying full-length mock tests, but early exposure to them is key.

Attempt four to five full-length mocks during this period. These tests not only assess preparedness, but also highlight areas of strength, and those that need improvement across different sections.

Use this time to pinpoint the areas you’re naturally comfortable with: Quantitative Techniques, Logical Reasoning, and English Language, and make note of the topics that repeatedly cause trouble.

For the Quantitative Techniques section, revisit core mathematics topics — arithmetic, basic algebra, and introductory geometry. Don’t just memorise formulas; try to apply concepts in practice sets.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation benefit from regular practice with logical puzzles and data comparison sets. For the English section, make it a daily habit to read editorial articles and opinion pieces — they help build both reading speed and comprehension.

Throughout this phase, maintain a detailed error log. Every time a question goes wrong, jot it down with your reasoning and the correct approach. This log will become your most honest teacher, exposing blind spots and repeated careless slips.

Alongside, prepare a running formula and shortcut sheet for all subjects — something you can flip through during quick revision sessions.

Balance is vital; structure each week’s plan to give adequate attention to each section. End each day with targeted revision, reinforce what’s working, and work through areas that need improvement.

Intensive practice and sectional focus

As the second month begins, increase the intensity of your preparation. Now is the time to move from concept-building to sharpening exam performance.

Aim to take six to seven full-length mock tests during this phase, about two per week, while gradually aligning your practice with the actual exam’s timing and conditions.

At the same time, work on topic-wise practice questions and devote full sessions to sectional tests, especially in your weaker areas.

Dedicate three to four hours daily to your study, balancing untimed practice for understanding with timed “sprinting” drills to build speed.

This mix helps develop both depth and pace. Use your mock test analysis to look beyond scores — monitor the time spent on each section and identify recurring errors. Regularly review your error log and notes to reinforce corrections and strengthen your exam readiness.

Mock-driven strategy and final revision

The last 30 days call for a simulation-driven approach by regularly taking full-length mocks under exam conditions to build familiarity and confidence.

Plan to complete eight to ten full-length mocks under strict timing and exam-like conditions. Dedicate one fixed day each week, such as Sunday, for a full test followed by an in-depth review.

Post-mock reviews are as important as taking the test itself. Analyse not only your accuracy but also your question selection — decide which section to tackle first, which to skip, and how to manage your time to reduce stress and boost your score.

At this stage, avoid learning new topics. Instead, focus on rotational revision: review formula sheets, revisit key legal principles, practice logical reasoning strategies, and read editorial pieces to keep your verbal skills sharp.

Most importantly, don’t overlook your well-being during exam prep. Adequate rest, a balanced routine, and stress-relief activities like light exercise can significantly boost your focus and performance.

Conclusion

A well-planned 90-day preparation schedule is crucial for CLAT 2026 candidates aiming for top ranks. Starting with a solid foundation, followed by focused practice, and finishing with regular mock tests, offers a clear roadmap to success.

Those who stay disciplined, balance all sections, and review their progress consistently will improve their chances of cracking the exam. Alongside academic preparation, maintaining mental and physical well-being completes the formula for achievement in one of India’s most challenging law entrance exams.