SSC issues stern warning against sharing exam content. Here's what you shouldn't do...

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a stringent advisory cautioning candidates, content creators, and social media users against discussing, analysing, or sharing SSC exam question papers.

The Commission noted instances of individuals posting details of ongoing or completed exams online, which violates the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024), reported Telegraph India.



Key provisions of the PEA Act, 2024

The PEA Act, 2024, was enacted to promote transparency and fairness in competitive examinations. Its key provisions include:

- Prohibited activities: Section 3 bans unauthorised leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or sharing of question papers and answer keys.

- Offence classification: Section 9 designates all violations as cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable offences.

- Penalties (Section 10):

Individuals face 3–5 years imprisonment and fines up to ₹10 lakh.

Service providers or institutions may incur fines up to ₹1 crore, disqualification from conducting exams, and cost recovery.

Organised crimes are punishable by 5–10 years imprisonment and fines starting at ₹1 crore.

The SSC stated, "All content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to indulge in discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any manner. Any violation will invite strict penal action under the above provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws."



Context of recent exam controversies

The advisory follows backlash from candidates over alleged irregularities in the Selection Posts/Phase XIII Exams 2025, held between July 24 and August 2. Aspirants and coaching institutes reported issues such as technical glitches in computer-based tests and examination centres allocated up to 500 km from candidates’ hometowns, raising concerns about accessibility and fairness.

The SSC urged all candidates and stakeholders to uphold the integrity of its examinations by avoiding prohibited activities. The Commission stressed the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the examination process to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation system for all participants.