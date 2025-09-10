SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 hall tickets to be released soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 from September 12 to 26.

The exam will feature objective-type multiple-choice questions in English and Hindi (except for English Comprehension), covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

It consists of 100 questions for 200 marks, with a 1-hour duration. A negative marking of 0.50 marks applies for each incorrect answer.



Hall ticket download process



Hall tickets for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam will soon be available on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download them by following these steps:



- Visit ssc.gov.in.

- Click the login link on the homepage.

- Enter login details on the new page.

- Submit to view the admit card.

- Download and print the admit card for future reference.



Exam city slip availability



Candidates can already access the exam city slip for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam on the official website, ssc.gov.in.



The SSC CGL 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 14,582 posts within the organisation, offering significant opportunities for eligible candidates.