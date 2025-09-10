LIC AAO 2025 admit cards set for late September release

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) 2025 preliminary exam on October 3, 2025.

The exam will feature objective-type questions, administered online, with three sections, each timed separately. There is no negative marking, but candidates must qualify in each section and meet minimum aggregate marks to advance to the main exam and interview.



Admit card download process

LIC is expected to release the AAO 2025 admit cards by late September, available for download on licindia.in seven days before the exam.



Candidates can follow these steps:

- Visit licindia.in.

- Navigate to the Careers section on the homepage.

- Click the “Recruitment of AAO 2025” link.

- Select the “AAO admit card 2025” link.

- Enter registration number, password, and security code.

- View and download the admit card.



Exam day requirements

Candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card and a valid photo ID (eg, passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license) to the exam center.



LIC will analyse candidates’ responses to detect patterns of similarity in correct and incorrect answers. If responses are deemed non-genuine, LIC reserves the right to cancel candidature and withhold the results of disqualified candidates.