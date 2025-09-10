IOCL launches Graduate Engineer recruitment drive for 2025

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) opened applications for Graduate Engineer positions in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines on September 5, 2025, with the deadline set for September 21, 2025.



Eligible candidates can apply online at www.iocl.com under Advertisement No. IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2025/01.



Eligibility requirements

Applicants must possess a BTech degree in the relevant discipline and be under 26 years old as of September 21, 2025. Only those meeting these criteria will proceed to the selection process.



Selection stages

The recruitment process comprises three phases:



- Computer-Based Test (CBT): A 100-mark evaluation.

- Group Discussion and Group Task (GD/GT): For candidates advancing from CBT.

- Personal Interview (PI): The final stage for those qualifying in prior rounds. Candidates must clear all stages to be included in the final merit list.



Application process

To apply, candidates need:



- A passport-sized photo (post-April 2025, 4.5cm x 3.5cm).

- Signature in black ink (non-capital letters).

- Left thumb impression in black or blue ink.

- Valid email ID, mobile number, and payment details.





Visit www.iocl.com, navigate to the recruitment section, and select “Recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade – A) through CBT – 2025.” A live photo will be captured during the process. Complete the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee, and save your application.

Updates, including admit cards and results, will be posted on www.iocl.com. This recruitment offers engineering graduates a chance to join a leading public sector company.