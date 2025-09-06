BPSC Prelims 2025 admit card out, exam on September 13

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 6, 2025, reported Jagran Josh.

Candidates who registered for the examination can now download the admit card from the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, by logging in with their registration number and password.

BPSC Prelims 2025: Exam schedule and details

The 71st BPSC CCE Prelims is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2025, in a single shift. The admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall and must be carried along with a valid photo ID. It contains details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, and shift schedule.

The Commission has also notified that the exam centre code will be released on September 11, 2025. A total of 1,298 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. The selection process will be conducted in three stages — Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

BPSC Prelims 2025: Key information at a glance

Commission: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam date: September 13, 2025

Admit card release: September 6, 2025

Exam centre code release: September 11, 2025

Official websites: bpsc.bih.nic.in, bpsconline.bihar.gov.in

Vacancies: 1,298

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.