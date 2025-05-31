NEET-UG 2025 answer key to be released SOON on NTA website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 shortly on its official website — neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, NTA will also display the question papers and scanned images of candidates’ OMR sheets.

The NEET UG 2025 exam was conducted in a single shift on May 4, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres across 500+ cities, with over 22.7 lakh candidates registered.

As per the official information bulletin, candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. Subject experts will review the objections and revise the final answer key if required.

“Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period,” NTA stated.

How to check NEET UG 2025 answer key:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Answer Key” link. Log in using your application number and date of birth. Download the provisional answer key, OMR sheet, and question paper. Cross-check your responses and calculate your probable score.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the answer key release and the objection window timeline.