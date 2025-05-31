Jharkhand Board to announce Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams today

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 31, 2025, at 11.30 am, today, Saturday, May 31.



Following a press conference in Ranchi, the results will be accessible on the official JAC website, jacresults.com, and via DigiLocker starting at 12.30 pm IST.



NOTE: The results for the Arts stream are yet to be scheduled.



The JAC Class 12 board examinations took place from February 11 to March 4, 2025, covering students across all streams.



How to check JAC class 12 results 2025?

Students can access their results by following these steps:



1) Visit the official website at jacresults.com.

2) Click on the "JAC 12th Result 2025" link.

3) Enter your roll number and required login credentials.

4) View the result displayed on the screen.

5) Download and print the result for future reference.



Passing criteria

To pass the JAC Class 12 exams, students must get:



- A minimum of 23 out of 70 marks in each subject.

- An aggregate score of at least 33 out of 100 marks.



Students failing in one or two subjects can apply for compartment exams. Those seeking to enhance their scores can opt for improvement exams.



Previous year’s pass percentage (2024)

The pass percentages for the JAC Class 12 exams in 2024 were:



- Science: 72.7%

- Commerce: 90.60%

- Arts: 93.7%



Students are encouraged to regularly check the official JAC website for updates on the merit list, division-wise performance, and further announcements related to the results.