CBSE opens applications for 2025 supplementary exams for Class 10, 12 and private students. DETAILS here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the registration process for the 2025 supplementary exams for private students of Classes 10 and 12, starting today, Friday, May 30.



Interested students can apply through the official website, cbse.nic.in, with the application window open until June 17.



Supplementary exam schedule

According to the CBSE schedule, the supplementary exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 are set to commence on July 15, 2025.



These exams are an additional opportunity for private students to improve their scores or clear compartment status in specific subjects.



Eligibility criteria

Eligible candidates include private students who received a compartment status in any subject.



Additionally, students who passed the 2023-24 exams can opt for improvement exams.



Class 10 students may improve scores in up to two subjects, while Class 12 students are limited to one subject.



Regular candidates from the 2023-24 board exams are also eligible to apply.



Fee Structure

The application fee for the 2025 CBSE supplementary exams varies by region:



In India: Rs 300 per subject

In Nepal: Rs 1,000 per subject

Outside India: Rs 2,000 per subject



A late fee of Rs 2,000 will be applicable for submissions received after the June 17 deadline.



Payments can be made via debit card, credit card, or net banking, as outlined in the official CBSE circular.



CBSE announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 on May 13. For Class 12, 17,04,367 students registered, 16,92,794 appeared, and 14,96,307 passed, achieving an 88.39% pass rate.



For Class 10, 23,85,079 students registered, 23,71,939 appeared, and 22,21,636 passed, resulting in a 93.66% pass rate.



Over 44 lakh students participated in the exams, conducted from February 15 to March 18, with Class 10 covering 84 subjects and Class 12 covering 120 subjects.