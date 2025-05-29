Rajasthan: RBSE Class 10 results announced. Steps to CHECK results here

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) has declared the Class 10 results for 2025 for over 10 lakh students.



Released yesterday, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, the results are now accessible online. Mentioned below is a comprehensive overview of the announcement and how candidates can access their results.



The RBSE Class 10 Results 2025 were released during a press conference on May 28, 2025, with State Education Minister Madan Dilawar announcing virtually from Kota.



The results for the RBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between March 6 and April 4, 2025, with a total of 10,16,963 candidates registered this year.



How to check the results?

Candidates can access their results on the official RBSE website, or alternative platforms such as DigiLocker.



To view their results, students need their roll number for authentication.



How to download the RBSE Class 10 results 2025?

Here are easy steps to download the RBSE Class 10 results.

1. Go to the official RBSE website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Locate and click the link for RBSE Class 10 Results 2025 on the homepage.

3. Enter your roll number and submit your credentials.

4. View your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.



For further details, including any updates or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to visit the official RBSE website. This ensures access to accurate and up-to-date information, regarding the results and related processes.