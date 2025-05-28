NEET UG 2025: Provisional answer key out soon! Steps to DOWNLOAD and more!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET UG) 2025 provisional answer key, and OMR response sheet, in late May or early June, based on past trends. While no official date has been confirmed, previous release patterns include:



-> 2024: May 29 (24 days after the exam).

-> 2023: May 7 (28 days after the exam).

-> 2022: May 7 (45 days after the exam).



Candidates can expect the answer key between May 29 and June 2, 2025, to be accessible via neet.nta.nic.in.



NEET UG 2025: Exam overview

Conducted on May 4, 2025, the NEET UG 2025 exam is a national entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied science courses, including MBBS and BDS, held at various centres across India.



How to download the NEET UG 2025 answer key?

To download the provisional answer key, follow these steps:



- Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

- Click the “NEET UG 2025 Answer Key” link.

- Log in using your application number, password, and date of birth.

- View the answer key on the screen.

- Download and save it for future reference.



How to challenge the provisional answer key?

After the provisional answer key is released, the NTA will open a two to three-day window for candidates to challenge discrepancies.



Candidates must submit objections online with a fee and valid proof of their response. The NTA will review these challenges before finalising the answer key.



The final answer key will be released post-review. The NEET UG 2025 results, based on this key, will determine eligibility for the counselling process for MBBS, BDS, and other medical courses.