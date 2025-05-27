Exams

UPSC releases Civil Services Prelims 2025 question papers on official website; Here's how you can download it

The question papers for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2025 are available for download on the official website at upsc.gov.in
UPSC releases Civil Services Prelims 2025 question papers
UPSC releases Civil Services Prelims 2025 question papers(Image: EdexLive Desk)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has made the question papers for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2025, available for download on its official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 on May 25 in two shifts, with each shift lasting two hours. This year’s examination aims to fill approximately 979 vacancies across various services through the Civil Services Examination process.

The prelims consisted of two papers: General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and General Studies (GS) Paper 2.

Candidates can now access the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 question papers directly on the commission’s website.

How to download UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 question papers
To obtain the question papers, candidates should follow these steps:  
1) Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
2) Go to the examinations tab and select the active examinations section  
3) Access the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 page  
4) Scroll to the second table and click on the question paper link for either GS Paper 1 or GS Paper 2  
5) Download the PDFs to review the questions asked in the exam  

For more details and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC
UPSC CSE Prelims 2025
UPSC CSE exam
upsc cse 2025 question paper
upsc question paper

