NEET UG 2025: Provisional Answer Key to be out by end of May?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025, a critical exam for medical aspirants in India, concluded on May 4, and candidates are now eagerly awaiting the release of the provisional answer key.



As per The Times of India report, while the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet officially announced the release date for the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key, historical trends provide an estimated timeline:



- NEET UG 2024: Exam on May 5, provisional key released on May 29 (24-day gap)

- NEET UG 2023: Exam on May 7, answer key released on June 4 (28-day gap)

- NEET UG 2022: Exam on July 17, answer key released on August 31 (45-day gap)



Based on these patterns, the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025 is expected to be released between May 29 and June 2, 2025, likely in the last week of May or the first week of June.



How to download the NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key

Once available, candidates can access the provisional answer key on the official NTA NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Follow these steps to download:



1) Visit the official NEET website.

2) Click on the “NEET UG 2025 Provisional Answer Key” link.

3) Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.

4) View the answer key, along with your OMR response sheet and recorded responses.

5) Download the documents to estimate your score.



Answer key challenge window

The NTA typically opens a two to three day window for candidates to challenge the provisional answer key.



Key details include:

- A fee (usually Rs 200 per question) is required for each objection.

- Candidates must provide valid evidence or justification for their challenges.

- The NTA will review all objections before releasing the final answer key.



Next steps after the Provisional Answer Key

Following the challenge window, the NTA will publish the final answer key after evaluations.



Subsequently, the NEET UG 2025 results and All India Rank (AIR) list will be announced, paving the way for the counselling process for admission to several medical courses across India.



While an official release date is still pending, candidates can expect the provisional answer key by late May or early June 2025, based on past trends.