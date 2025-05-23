"Honestly, it hurts": Failures, aspirations, and what lies ahead for aspiring engineers who couldn't crack JEE Main

Every year, lakhs of students across India commit themselves to one of the most challenging academic pursuits, cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

For some, it’s a launchpad to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs); for others, it's a test of character, resilience, and identity. But what happens when things don’t go as planned?

This article explores the journeys of students interviewed by EdexLive who opened up about their JEE preparation, failures, aspirations, and what lies ahead.

Each of them prepared for JEE for about two years, with Arpita Agarwal investing a third year as a dropper. “I gave it everything I had,” she shared, capturing the essence of what it means to truly commit.

Despite their hard work, none of them cleared JEE Mains, a moment they described as painful and disappointing. “Honestly, it hurts. It felt like a big blow,” said Manan Sharma.

But while the setback was undeniable, all three showed remarkable maturity in how they chose to move forward.

Rather than being stuck by failure, they began weighing their options, some looking at private colleges, others considering a drop year.

“I’m considering taking a drop year, but only if I’m mentally and emotionally ready to give it one more strong shot,” Arpita said thoughtfully. Their reflections reveal how deeply personal and nuanced these decisions are, going far beyond academic scores.

Interestingly, the experience of preparing for JEE had also broadened their horizons. What began as a clear goal to become engineers slowly evolved.

“I started out obsessed with mechanical engineering,” Arpita admitted, “but over time, electronics and AI caught my attention more.” Manik Gupta, meanwhile, found himself more drawn to Physics, and Manan developed an interest in coding.

These shifts illustrate how preparation for competitive exams, even if it doesn't lead to the expected result, often helps refine one's interests and passions.

None of them had a solid backup plan in place.

“To be honest, I didn’t. I was so focused on JEE that I didn’t think much about what I’d do if it didn’t work out,” Arpita confessed. This speaks volumes about the single-mindedness often demanded by such competitive environments, where alternatives are seen more as distractions than safeguards. Yet now, they are navigating those unknown waters with commendable clarity.

Support systems, especially emotional ones, played a big role in keeping their spirits intact.

“My parents’ support really keeps me going,” Manik said. Arpita added, “I reminded myself that everyone’s timing is different,” referring to the sting of comparison with peers. These affirmations highlight the importance of mental strength and social support when academic validation falters.

Despite everything, their passion for engineering remains undeterred.

“100%. I love how engineering lets you build and solve, I don’t see myself doing anything else,” Arpita asserted with conviction. Manan and Manik echoed similar sentiments, proving that one setback does not define the end of a dream.

Of course, the path forward isn’t free from practical concerns. Private colleges, while an option, are expensive.

“It won’t be easy,” Arpita acknowledged, “but my family is supportive and willing to make it work however we can.” Manik is also actively applying for scholarships, seeking to ease the financial burden.

Their journeys remind us that success isn't just about clearing an exam. It’s about growth, courage, and perseverance in the face of disappointment. The strength lies not in never falling, but in rising again and again with resilience and hope.

In a system that often measures worth by a rank or a score, stories like these matter. They remind us that behind every number is a name, a voice, and a story still being written.