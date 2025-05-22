NTA announces SWAYAM January 2025 exam schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2025 semester exams for May 24, May 25, and May 31, 2025.



The exams will be conducted in two shifts daily:

First shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm

Second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm



How to download SWAYAM admit card

Candidates can download their SWAYAM admit cards by following these steps:



1) Visit the official NTA SWAYAM website at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam.

2) Click on the "SWAYAM Admit Card" link.

3) Enter login credentials, including application number, date of birth, and security pin.

4) Click the "Submit" button to view the admit card.

5) Review the admit card details, download it, and keep a copy for future reference.



Exam format and details

The SWAYAM January 2025 exam will cover a total of 594 courses. It will be conducted in both online (computer-based test - CBT) and offline (pen-and-paper test) formats. Exams will primarily be in English, except for language courses, which will be conducted in their respective languages.



Candidates who have not yet checked their results can do so by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/swayam, where results and further details are available.