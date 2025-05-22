IIT Kanpur released JEE Advanced 2025 candidates' response. Know how to check here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced the release of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced 2025 candidate responses today, Thursday, May 22, 2025.



Candidates who participated in the exam can now access their response sheets via the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.



The examination, conducted on May 18, 2025, consisted of two papers:



Paper I from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm

Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm



How to download candidate responses

Candidates can view and download their response sheets by following these steps:



1) Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

2) Click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Candidate Responses" link on the homepage.

3) On the new page, enter the required login credentials.

4) Submit the details to view the response sheet.

5) Review the responses, download the page, and retain a hard copy for future reference.



Answer key and result timeline

The provisional answer key for JEE Advanced 2025 was released on May 26, 2025, with the objection window closing on May 27, 2025.



The final answer key and the JEE Advanced 2025 results are scheduled for release on June 2, 2025.



Candidates are encouraged to visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in, for further details and updates.