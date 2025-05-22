CBSE releases 2025 Compartment Exam schedule; here are details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set July 16, 2025, as the start date for the 2025 compartment exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students.



Announced in June 2025, this is for students who failed to clear one or more subjects in the March 2025 board exams.



CBSE conducts compartment exams annually for students marked with a 'Compartment' status in their board results. These exams enable students to meet the passing criteria, making them eligible for higher education admissions and competitive exams without the need to repeat an academic year.



The exams allow candidates to improve their scores in one or two subjects, providing a crucial second chance.



Schedule

The compartment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to begin in July 2025.





Class 10

Exam start date: July 16, 2025

Subjects: All major subjects

Result expected: August 2025



Class 12

Exam start date: July 16, 2025

Subjects: Stream-specific subjects

Result expected: August 2025



Eligibility criteria

Students from Class 10 or Class 12 who received a 'Compartment' in one subject during the March 2025 exams are eligible to appear.



The board has also extended eligibility to private candidates and those who took improvement exams, provided they meet specific conditions.



Registration for the exams will be open from June 15 to June 30, 2025.



Regular students must apply through their schools, while private candidates can submit applications directly via the CBSE portal.



The board has also stated, "Late fees will not be accepted under any circumstances."



Preparation strategies

To support students, CBSE-affiliated schools and digital platforms are providing resources, including revision modules, past question papers, and practice tests aligned with the July 2025 syllabus.



Students are encouraged to focus on the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and solve previous years' question papers for effective preparation.



Additionally, coaching centres and edtech platforms have introduced short-term crash courses designed specifically for the compartment exam syllabus.