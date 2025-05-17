CLAT-UG 2025 revised results released: Scorecards updated after SC intervention

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has officially released the revised results for Common Law Admission Test - Undergraduate (CLAT-UG) 2025 following the Supreme Court’s (SC) intervention to rectify discrepancies in the original answer key.

The revised scorecards are now available on the official website — consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Errors identified in the initial answer key led to concerns over evaluation accuracy. Acting on the Supreme Court’s directive, the consortium revised the answer key, which prompted a reevaluation of candidate responses. As a result, many students have seen changes in their final scores, with several reporting an increase.

What should candidates do now?

All candidates who appeared for CLAT-UG 2025 are advised to log in and download their updated scorecards. These revised documents will be essential for the upcoming counselling and admission process.

To download the revised CLAT-UG 2025 scorecard, follow these steps:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in Go to the “Results” section Click on “CLAT 2025 UG Revised Result” Enter your application number and date of birth Click on Submit. Download and print your revised scorecard for future reference

The result revision currently applies only to CLAT-UG 2025. The result for the postgraduate (PG) exam will be released at a later date.

The CLAT 2025 counselling schedule is expected to follow soon. Candidates should regularly check the official website and keep their updated documents ready for the admission process.

