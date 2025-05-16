APPSC announces postponement of key government examinations: New dates to be released soon

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced that the Departmental Tests in May 2025 have been postponed.

The APPSC conducts Departmental tests every year to assess the eligibility and knowledge of government employees, aiding them in promotions, transfers and other service-related requirements.

It was also notified that the APPSC Lecturer and Junior Lecturer Exams 2025, have been postponed. These include computer-based tests (CBTs) for four key teaching posts, including:

1) Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering)

2) Junior Lecturers in Government Junior Colleges

3) Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges

4) Lecturers in TTD Degree or Oriental Colleges and Junior Lecturers in TTD Junior Colleges (Notifications 13/2023, 16/2023 and 17/2023 respectively)

Initially, the departmental tests were scheduled to be held from June 6 to June 12, 2025, while the written examinations were going to be conducted from June 16 to June 26, 2025.

The APPSC released a web note today on the official website announcing the postponement of the examinations due to administrative reasons.