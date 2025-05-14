PSEB Class 12 results 2025 to be announced today. How to check? DETAILS here

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the Class 12 examination results today, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3.00 pm. Students can access their results on the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in, once declared.



The Class 12 exams were held from February 19 to April 4, 2025.



Steps to check PSEB Class 12 results

To view the PSEB Class 12 results, follow these steps



1) Go to the official PSEB website at pseb.ac.in.

2) Locate and click on the 'PSEB Class 12th Result 2025' link on the homepage.

3) Enter your roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

4) View the displayed result on the screen.

5) Download and print the result for future reference.



Class 12 performance in 2024

In the 2024 PSEB Class 12 examinations, the overall pass percentage was 93.04%. Out of 2,84,452 students who appeared, 2,64,662 passed. Girls surpassed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 95.74% compared to 90.74% for boys. Two students had scored a perfect 500, Ekampreet Singh and Ravi Uday Singh.



District-wise results in 2024

Amritsar district led with an impressive 97.27% pass percentage in the 2024 Class 12 exams, while Shri Muktsar Sahib recorded the lowest at 87.86%.