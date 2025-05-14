NTA releases CUET UG 2025 admit cards, postpones exams in select cities

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the release of admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025, scheduled between May 17 and June 3, 2025.



Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in, using their application number and password.



Earlier, NTA issued hall tickets for exams set from May 13 to May 16, 2025, and released the exam city intimation slip on May 7, 2025.



Exam postponed in selected cities

Due to prevailing conditions, the NTA has postponed CUET UG 2025 exams in several cities. Affected candidates will find details of the postponement on their admit cards, with revised exam dates to be announced later on the official CUET website.



The locations include:

1) Chandigarh (UT): Mohali/Chandigarh

2) Jammu and Kashmir (UT): All exam cities (JK 02, 04, 06, and 11)

3) Ladakh (UT): All exam cities (LL 01 and 02)

4) Punjab: All exam cities (PB 01, 02, 04, 05, and 08)

5) Rajasthan: Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh



Next steps for candidates

Candidates scheduled for exams between May 17 and June 3, 2025, should promptly download their admit cards to confirm their exam details.



Those in postponed cities should monitor the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in for updates on rescheduled exam dates and further instructions.