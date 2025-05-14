ICAI resumes Self Paced Online Module from May 15 after security-related postponement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has confirmed that its Self-Paced Online Module (SPOM) examinations will again resume on May 15, 2025.



The decision follows a temporary postponement announced on May 9, 2025, prompted by security concerns. In a notification issued on May 13, 2025.



CA Anand Kumar Chaturvedi, Joint Secretary (Examinations), ICAI, stated, “The Self-Paced Online Module (SPOM) examinations of Chartered Accountants stand resumed from 15th May 2025 and onwards.”



The institute mentioned that the improved security situation nationwide has allowed for the resumption of these exams.



Why was it suspended?

The initial suspension of the SPOM exams was a precautionary measure taken in response to uncertain circumstances that raised security concerns.

With the situation now stabilised, the institute took the decision to proceed with the scheduled examinations.



Importance of the SPOM system

The SPOM is a critical component of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) curriculum, offering flexibility to students.



This system allows candidates to study at their own pace and complete exams online, also accommodating students' preferences.



Guidance for candidates

Candidates are encouraged to stay informed by regularly visiting the official ICAI website, www.icai.org, for the latest updates and detailed instructions regarding the SPOM examinations.



Candidates must note to adhere to the guidelines to make their examination process easier.