RRB NTPC Graduate Level exam 2025: CBT 1 scheduled for June 5-23 in all zones

The Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) CBT 1 for 2025 is scheduled from June 5 to June 23, 2025, across all RRB zones, including Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.



The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts to accommodate the 1,21,67,679 applicants, of which 58,40,861 applied for graduate-level posts.



Here are important dates

Computer Based Test (CBT) 1 Exam Dates: June 5 to June 23, 2025

City intimation slip release: 10 days before the exam date (approximately May 26, 2025, for the first day)

Admit card release: Four days before the exam date (approximately June 1, 2025, for the first day)



Candidates can download city intimation slips and admit cards from their respective RRB regional websites, such as rrbcdg.gov.in, using their registration ID and password.



Exam structure and pattern

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 is a 90-minute online exam comprising 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with a 1/3rd mark deduction for incorrect answers.

Step 1: Carry the admit card, a valid photo ID (example, Aadhaar, voter ID), and a passport-size photograph.

Step 2: Arrive at the exam center at least an hour before the reporting time.

Step 3: Avoid bringing prohibited items, such as electronic gadgets, jewelry, or paper notes.

Step 4: Locate your assigned seat and seek staff assistance if needed.

Step 5: During the exam, read questions calmly, avoid spending too much time on a single question, and skip uncertain answers to avoid negative marking.