Maharashtra SSC 2025 results OUT ! Key details and next steps

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has confirmed that the Class 10 (SSC) examination results will be declared today, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 11 am.

Students can access their results online starting from 1 pm via the official website, at mahahsscboard.in.

The SSC exams, conducted across nine divisional boards in Maharashtra during February and March 2025, were held approximately 10 days earlier than usual due to a revised academic schedule, enabling an earlier result announcement.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman MSBSHE, Pune anounced the results in a press conference held at the board headquarters.

According to the information released. the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.10%.

What to do post results?

After the results are announced, students can apply for the following services through the official MSBSHSE website, either individually or via their schools:

Verification of marks: To confirm the accuracy of recorded marks.

Photocopies of answer sheets: To review the evaluated responses.

Revaluation: To request a reassessment of answer sheets.

Applications for verification and photocopies will be accepted from May 14 to May 28, 2025, with fees payable online via debit/credit cards, UPI, or net banking.

For revaluation, students must first obtain a photocopy of their answer sheet, and then apply within five working days of receiving it. The revaluation application must follow the prescribed format, including the required fees, and be submitted online to the respective divisional board.

Supplementary exams

Students who pass all subjects in the February-March 2025 SSC exams are eligible for the 'Class Improvement Scheme', offering three attempts to enhance their grades:

- June-July 2025

- February-March 2026

- June-July 2026.

For those needing to appear for supplementary exams (due to failure, grade improvement, or private enrollment), the online application process begins on May 15, 2025.

A separate notification with detailed instructions for the supplementary exams will be released by the board.

The past trend denotes that girls have outperformed boys again this year.

With a pass rate of 96.14%, girls have exceeded the parameter, while boys stand at a pass rate of 92.31%.

This year, 8,23,611 boys and 7,22,968 girls appeared for the exam of which 7,60.325 boys and 6,95,108 girls passed the exam.

Best performing districts

Konkan becomes the best performing district (98.82%), followed by Kolhapur (96.87%), and Mumbai (95.84%).