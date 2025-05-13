CBSE 2025 board exam results: Beware of unofficial websites. Here's how you can safely view results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has designated specific platforms to view authentic Class 10 and Class 12 results in 2025. With over 42 lakh students registered, these verified channels ensure secure and timely access to digital mark sheets.



Here is a list of official websites



CBSE main website: cbse.gov.in

CBSE results portal: results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker portal: results.digilocker.gov.in

UMANG app: Available on the UMANG mobile application

Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS): Dial 24300699 (include area STD code)



CBSE collaborated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT), to manage high digital traffic and maintain the platform on the result day.



Risks of unofficial portals

Students and parents are strongly advised to avoid third-party websites that are not affiliated with CBSE or government services.



Unofficial portals are often similar to official interfaces, display outdated information, or collect personal data unnecessarily. Key risks include:



- Pop-up ads, incorrect links, or misleading graphics resembling CBSE pages.

- Requests for unnecessary login details or personal information.

- No direct authorisation from CBSE to host results.



To verify authenticity, ensure the website URL ends in ".gov.in" or belongs to government-run platforms like DigiLocker or UMANG.



Some private education portals may redirect to official pages, but caution is recommended.



To check Class 10 or 12 results safely and efficiently, follow these steps:



1) Visit results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

2) Select the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results.

3) Enter the required details: roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

4) Submit to view the provisional marksheet.

5) Download or print the marksheet for records.

6) Alternatively, access results via DigiLocker using the six-digit PIN provided by your school.



Students are encouraged to set up DigiLocker accounts in advance, as the portal already displays a "Result Available Soon" message, meaning that results will likely be out any day.