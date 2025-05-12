NEET-PG 2025: Edit windows open soon for application corrections; window open till May 13

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon open the Pre-Final Selective Edit Window for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025, allowing candidates to correct deficient or incorrect images (photograph, signature, and thumb impression) in their applications from May 17 to May 21, 2025.



Additionally, the current Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications, which allows changes to most details except name, nationality, email, mobile number, and test city, is available until May 13, 2025.



A final edit window will be open from May 24 to May 26, 2025, for further corrections.



Steps to correct NEET-PG 2025 application

Candidates can rectify errors in their NEET-PG 2025 application by following these steps:



1) Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2) Click on the ‘NEET PG’ exam tab.

3) Select ‘Applicant Login’ and click ‘Go to application form.’

4) View the NEET-PG application form with all details displayed.

5) Edit the necessary details and review the application.

6) Click ‘Save and Next’ after completing each section.

7) Finalise by clicking ‘Save and Submit.’

8) View the updated NEET-PG application form with changed details.



The NEET-PG 2025 exam is scheduled for June 15, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets starting from June 11, 2025, via the NBEMS website.