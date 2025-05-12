Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results to be out tomorrow! Where to CHECK?

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, according to a report by The Times of India.



The announcement was shifted to Tuesday due to the Buddha Purnima holiday today, May 12. This is the earliest SSC result declaration in the state's history, as per reports.



This early release is due to the board exams being held earlier than usual, from February 21 to March 17, 2025, in two shifts: 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm.



In comparison, results were announced on May 27, 2024, and June 2, 2023.



A press conference will be held to declare the online release of the SSC results, during which MSBSHSE officials will provide insights into key metrics, including school pass percentages, gender-based performance (girls vs boys), and district-wise results.



Where to check results?

Students can access their Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results for 2025 on the following official websites:



- mahresult.nic.in

- sscresult.mkcl.org

- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in



How to check and download marksheet?

To view and download the Maharashtra SSC class 10 results, students should follow these steps:



1) Visit the official Maharashtra Board website at mahahsscboard.in.

2) On the homepage, locate and click the link for "Maharashtra SSC Result 2025."

3) Enter the required login details, such as name and hall ticket number, on the new page and click "Submit."

4) View the displayed Class 10 SSC results online.

5) Verify all details and download the marksheet for future reference.